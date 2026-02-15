Arne Slot Hails Mohammed Salah's All-Round Performance Against Brighton Following FA Cup Win

Liverpool faced Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and the Reds won 3-0, with Mohammed Salah the star performer. The player set up a sumptuous cushioned volley to assist Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful strike for their second before stepping up for the penalty and scoring the third goal, sealing their win.

Notably, Mohammed Salah's goal was his second goal for Liverpool since November, in what many claim has been an underwhelming season for the player. Salah returned from the AFCON last month, prior to which his future at Anfield looked bleak after his explosive interview, claiming that the club pushed him under the bus and that his relationship with the club manager was completely broken down.

However, despite the alleged animosity before going for his national duty, things seem to have cooled down between Arne Slot and Salah. Following the match, Arne Slot hailed praises for Mohammed Salah for his performance against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Arne Slot On Mohammed Salah's Display Against Brighton In FA Cup

While Curtis Jones scored the first goal for Liverpool, his first goal in 58 matches, Mohammed Salah was involved in the last two goals for the Reds. After the match, Slot expressed that he was impressed with Mohammed Salah helping the team defensively, something that the Egyptian was accused of avoiding before his row with the club in December.

Arne Slot shared, "It is very nice to have him on the scoresheet again, but what I like the most is he scoring goals – you can almost expect that – but he also helps the team a lot defensively, and that is something very positive."

He further added, "I think there are a lot of very good to elite football players in the world, but I definitely agree with Mo that Dom is one of them."

Liverpool Will Face Nottingham Forest Next