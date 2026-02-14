ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Start Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters FC

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant started Indian Super League 2025-26 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan (VYBK).

A first-half strike from Jamie Maclaren (36') and a second-half injury-time goal from Tom Aldred (90+6') secured three points for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan SG head coach Sergio Lobera named a very strong lineup with all the familiar faces, including Dimi Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Alberto Rodriguez, taking the field for the Spaniard's first match in charge of the Mariners. New signings Mehtab Singh, Robson Da Silva, and Amey Ranawade were the fresh faces in the whole match day squad. On the other hand, David Catala named a young lineup in his first ISL match, with foreign signings Oumar Ba and Victor Bertomeu making their debuts alongside midfielders Y Ebindas and Rowllin Borges, as per an ISL press release.

The defending champions had the better possession in the first half, with Anirudh Thapa and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) controlling the midfield, allowing Robson and Liston Colaco to find space to attack through the wings. Dimitri Petratos returned to his preferred No. 10 role behind Jamie Maclaren, and the Australian almost gave his side an early lead. Liston Colaco found Petratos inside the box, but the forward snatched his shot, which went wide of the goal.

The Mariners were dominating possession, but were finding it difficult to break down the stubborn defence of Kerala Blasters. They did manage to take the lead after the water break through Jamie Maclaren. He was found inside the box by Petratos, and the Aussie striker turned Aiban Dohling and found the net through a composed left-footed finish for the first goal of the ISL season. Mohun Bagan ended the first half with the one goal lead, registering ten shots on goal with six on target at the end of the half.

Catala made two changes at the start of the second half, bringing in Naocha Singh and Marlon Trujillo while Subhasish Bose was replaced by Amey Ranawade for Mohun Bagan. The second half also saw the Mariners being comfortable with the ball, maintaining possession for long periods to force the Blasters to defend deep in their own half.

Kerala Blasters became stronger in the final quarter of the game, especially with the introduction of Kevin Yoke, who showed his pace and dribbling abilities down the wings, but could not muster any clear-cut chances to trouble Vishal Kaith in goal. Mohun Bagan put the game beyond the reach of the opposition in injury-time of the second half, with substitute Tom Aldred finding the goal with a powerful header past Sachin Suresh from the free-kick of Anirudh Thapa.