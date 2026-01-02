'You Cannot Create Enough Chances': Arne Slot Tears Into The Reds After Liverpool vs Leeds United Stalemate Plays Out In Anfield

The new year hasn't made any differences to Liverpool's fortunes and their hopes of retaining the Premier League title. Liverpool might have entered the top five after winning three out of their last five matches, but they missed out on two valuable points as they locked horns with Leeds United in their first game of 2026. The Reds who were touted to be the favourites to win the 2025-26 Premier League managed to play out a 0-0 draw against Leeds in their first outing of the New Year.

From the nineteen matches that they have played this season, The Reds have managed to win only ten games, have lost six and are on the fourth spot with 33 points against their name.

Arne Slot Reflects On The Leeds United Draw

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, in all his right will feel dejected in the manner in which Liverpool played against Leeds United. Liverpool are 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal and they have been lackluster as compared to the last year which saw them dominate the tournament. While speaking on the Liverpool vs Leeds United game, Slot said that the team needed a few individual performances or special moments to beat Leeds in the high-octane clash played at Anfield.

"We are the team that has the most but ball possession means not a lot if you cannot create enough chances and to create chances against a low block you need pace, individual special moments to create an overload. We needed a really balanced performance to return with a hard-fought point but we really deserved a clean sheet. I have to calm myself down because I am still struggling to accept that," said Slot after the game.

The End Of Slot's Unspoken Streak