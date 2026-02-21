Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Rejects 'Bottlers' Jibe Amid Premier League Title Wobble After Wolves Draw

Arsenal had a disappointing night at the Molineux Stadium on February 19, 2026, where they blew their 2-0 lead against Wolves by the end of the game. While Arsenal are still at the top of the Premier League table with 58 points, their outing against Wolves was an opportunity to extend their lead over Manchester City, who are breathing down their necks with 53 points with a game in hand.

Notably, this was the Gunners' consecutive draw in their last three Premier League matches. Following the draws, the Gunners have attracted criticism, with some claiming Mikel Arteta's side are now in danger of letting the pressure of expectation get to them. 'Bottlers' is one phrase that has gained popularity in the past few days, implying a lack of mental strength from a team expected to win a game comfortably.

Ahead of the North London Derby this weekend, Mikel Arteta was asked if Arsenal are aware of being called the bottlers after their draw against Wolves. The Spaniard dismissed the jibes, responding that this phrase was not a part of his 'vocabulary.'

Mikel Arteta Reacts To 'Bottlers' Tag Ahead Of Clash Against Tottenham

Arsenal will travel to Tottenham with past scars of missing out on the Premier League title in the past two seasons. Following their consecutive draws against Brentford and Wolves and their failure to capitalize on Manchester City's dip in performance, the Gunners are facing their old criticism of being bottlers.

However, when asked about the tag, the manager dismissed those claims and backed his side. Arteta shared, "That's individual opinion, and you have to respect that. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, and you have to take it on the chin. That's it. It's part of our role."

He further added, "But it's not part of my vocabulary, and I don't see it like this because I don't think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn't use that word."

Arsenal Are Yet To Win A Silverware

The Gunners are through to the Carabao Cup's final, set to take place next month, and will face Manchester City at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Additionally, they are also the favorites to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in the tie against Mansfield in March.