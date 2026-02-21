Neymar Hints Upon Possible Retirement, Remains Positive For FIFA World Cup Return

Neymar suggested he may retire by 2026 but stays optimistic about a FIFA World Cup return, focusing on fitness with Santos and Brazil after knee surgery while taking his career day by day. | Image: Instagram/@neymarjr

Brazilian football star Neymar has suggested that he may step down from professional football by the end of 2026. However, he has remained optimistic about returning to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and representing his country.

Neymar is currently active with Santos FC after completing his spells with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Injuries have plagued his career, and he is coming off a long-standing knee issue, for which he underwent surgery in December 2025.

Despite uncertainty over his career in the game, Neymar has remained optimistic, but is also keeping the doors open to retirement.

Neymar Leaves Door Open to Retirement, Confident on World Cup Return

Neymar has recently mulled retirement, stating that he has no idea what the future holds for him and also hinting that he could call time in December.

The Brazilian footballer further emphasised how important this year is for him, for his club and the national side. Neymar intends to be at the top of his game before setting foot in the season, which is why he was rested on some occasions.

“I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me.”

“I wanted to come back at 100% this season, which is why I was rested for some matches. I know a lot of people are saying all sorts of things and don't understand the day-to-day reality, but I have to face it," Neymar said, as quoted by Goal.com.

Neymar also reflected the need to step back into the rhythm and is taking one step at a time to reach his best potential.

Neymar Could Be A Difference Maker For Brazil In World Cup 2026

With the FIFA World Cup in 2026, Neymar has a chance to deliver his standout best in the marquee event and put Brazil in a position above the rest. The footballer is the national side's all-time leading goalscorer, picking up 79 goals in 128 appearances.

Under the new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian forward could play a key role for the team in helping them win the title.