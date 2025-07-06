Arsenal Confirm Signing of Midfielder Martin Zubimendi From Real Sociedad, But Paid More Than His Release Clause - Here's Why

English club Arsenal finished runners-up in the Premier League last season but despite fans expecting signings to arrive relatively quickly, it is fair to say that has not been the case under the eye of new sporting director Andrea Berta. However, after signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea they have now confirmed the long-awaited signing of Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The Gunners have been in need of a midfielder who can help them control the tempo of the game while also providing a defensive shield in front of the back four - both roles in which Zubimendi excels.

However, news reports suggest that Arsenal have actually paid more than they would have normally wanted to secure the signing of the Spaniard.

Arsenal Overpay on Release Clause

Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad had a release clause of £51M approximately, but Arsenal agreed a deal that would see them pay £55M, which is £4M more.

However, there is a reason that they agreed to the extra money - it gave them more flexibility in terms of how to pay off the money.

Sociedad wanted the release clause payment up front, but in paying a slightly higher fee Arsenal got them to agree to take the money in installments rather than in a full lumpsum payment.

However, the protracted nature of the transfer move did not quell the excitement that Zubimendi had for his next career move.

Zubimendi Hails ‘Huge Moment’ of His Career

Speaking to the Arsenal website and on their social media, he admitted it was move he had been wanting to make for a long time as he admired the team's style of play.

"This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

"I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come."