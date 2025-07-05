India's Blue Tigresses Achieve Historic Qualification For The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 With 2-1 Victory Over Thailand

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India sealed a close 2-1 triumph over Thailand in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification match, at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium in Chiang Mai, on Saturday, July 5th.

With the victory, the Blue Tigresses etched their names in the history books as India qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time. The upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia in 2026.

Sangita Basfore's Brace Helps Indian Women's Football Team To Etch Names In Record Books

It was Sangita Basfore's brace that helped the Indian Football Team seal their spot in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India's Sangita opened the deadlock in the 29th minute of the game. However, Chatchawan Rodthong equaled the scoreline for Thailand in the 47th minute, just after the start of the second half.

However, the Blue Tigresses did not lose hope as the game continued. In the 74th minute, Sangita Basfore again got the back of the net again and put the final nail in Thailand's coffin.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Blue Tigresses For The Historic Milestone

Following India's win, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, took to his official X handle and congratulated the Blue Tigresses for their historic win.

"Well done team! Proud to see our women’s football team secure qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, Australia with 2-1 win over Thailand in their final group match at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026. Best wishes for future," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

As the final minute of the game came close, the Thai players were desperate to equalize the scoreline to at least share points with the Indians. However, the Blue Tigresses solidified a strong defense unit and didn't let the hosts score in the dying moments.