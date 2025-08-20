Arsenal Dealt Major Injury Blow After Win vs Manchester United, Kai Havertz Set For Lengthy Spell on The Sidelines

Despite starting their Premier League 2025-26 season with a 1-0 win against Manchester United, Arsenal have now been dealt a significant injury blow as Kai Havertz is set for a spell on the sidelines having picked up a knee injury.

The Gunners held an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday morning, and the Germany international was notable by his absence from the sessions.

As things stand, there is no clarity yet as to when it is that he will be back - but the club are reportedly looking to the transfer market to add more bodies to their attack and cover for a potentially lengthy absence of the forward.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED: Why Alexander Isak Has Not Handed in A Transfer Request

A Second Injury Blow in 2025

To make matters worse for Arsenal, this is the second major injury Kai Havertz has been hit with in the current calendar year.

He suffered a hamstring tear during a training camp that was held in Dubai in February and he was thus ruled out for a majority of their matches for the remainder of the season.

He did make it back to full fitness for their final two league games of the season but would have been looking for a strong start to this season having overcome one major injury already.

The bigger concern, however, is the squad options that they have at their disposal right now are fairly limited in that position.

Lack of Depth a Concern

The only recognised striker in the squad as things stand is Viktor Gyokeres, who has been signed from Sporting CP in this very transfer window.

There is another striker option in Gabriel Jesus present in the squad but he too is out due to an ACL injury that he picked up in January this year.

Manager Mikel Arteta was forced to use midfielder Mikel Merino and winger Leandro Trossard as makeshift strikers during the latter parts of last season and may have to turn to them again this year.