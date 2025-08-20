EXPLAINED: Why Alexander Isak, Who Wants to Leave Newcastle United For Liverpool, Has Not Handed in A Transfer Request

A public war of words has broken out between Alexander Isak and his club Newcastle United, with the Swedish striker going on record to state that he is keen to leave the club this summer.

Isak issued a social media statement after being named in the PFA's Premier League team of the season on Tuesday (August 19), saying he wanted a change after promises made to him were broken.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he said in a statement on social media.

"That’s where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

ALSO READ | Mohamed Salah Races Past Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry And Gareth Bale to Become First Player To Register Unique Record

Newcastle's Stern Response

However, Newcastle United did not take kindly to that statement - posting a statement of their own that made it clear that any transfer call rests in their hands, since his current deal has 3 years left on it.

The Magpies will also struggle to bring in a replacement, despite being linked to Brentford's Yoanne Wissa throughout the summer.

"We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening. We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer," said Newcastle through a statement.

Interestingly, Isak has not yet handed in a transfer request despite the public statement - but why exactly is that the case?

ALSO READ | Controversies Refuse To Die Down In EPL Matchweek 1, Manchester United Left Fuming After Match Official Turn Down Penalty Call

Why No Transfer Request?

The main reason Isak has not handed in an official transfer request is that it can hamper his ability to earn significant money from his current deal.

Footballer's contracts are incentivised, but things such as loyalty bonuses and signing-on bonuses can be stopped if the player hands in a transfer request.