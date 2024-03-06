Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium | Image: AP

Arsenal delivered another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday.

Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz made it 4-0, adding to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle.

With supporters in the away end singing “We’re gonna score in a minute,” Declan Rice slotted home a fifth in the 39th minute. It meant Arsenal scored five goals in three straight away league games — after West Ham (6-0) and Burnley (5-0) — and tied the record for most goals scored in the first half of a league game.

The visitors weren’t finished there, with right back Ben White becoming the sixth different scorer when lashing a left-foot shot into the far corner in the 58th.

At that stage, Arsenal looked a good bet to threaten the most goals scored by a team in a league game and the competition’s biggest margin of victory, with three clubs — Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United (twice) — having won 9-0 down the years.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to make a raft of substitutions — including removing Bukayo Saka at halftime and others like Rice and Jorginho later on — broke his team’s rhythm and Sheffield United’s players could breathe slightly easier.

Still, it was a good night for Arsenal’s goal difference, which is now far superior to that of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal stayed in third place, two points behind Liverpool and a point adrift of City, and has won seven straight games in the league.

The only negative on the night was the sight of Martinelli being helped off with a right ankle injury in the 64th.

Sheffield United, which has already lost 8-0 to Newcastle and 5-0 to Brighton at home this season, stayed in last place, 11 points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining.