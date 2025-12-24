Updated 24 December 2025 at 10:39 IST
Arsenal Go Past Crystal Palace In Penalty Shootout To Reach League Cup Semi-Finals
Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix’s spot kick to seal the shootout victory in front of their home fans at Emirates Stadium.
Lacroix’s own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Crystal Palace deep into stoppage time in the 95th minute.
Arsenal took the lead when Palace failed to clear Bukayo Saka’s corner. Lacroix knocked the ball over his line and shook his head in disbelief.
In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed down, and Adam Wharton’s free kick for Guehi to sweep it into the goal.
The penalty takers were perfect up until Lacroix’s effort. Arrizabalaga dove right and stopped it.
“We generated a lot (of chances). We should have scored many more goals than the one that we scored,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. “Overall, another victory, I’m really happy.”
During the penalty shootout, all the Arsenal players got the back of the net after showing determination. Meanwhile, the Eagles were unlucky after Maxence Lacroix failed to convert his penalty.
Manchester City will play defending champion Newcastle in the other semifinal. Meanwhile, Arsenal will play against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the ongoing League Cup 2025-26, on January 15, 2026, at Stamford Bridge in London.