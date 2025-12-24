Arsenal Go Past Crystal Palace In Penalty Shootout To Reach League Cup Semi-Finals

Arsenal players celebrate after winning in a penalty shootout in the League Cup quarter-final fixture against Crystal Palace | Image: AP

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time on Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix’s spot kick to seal the shootout victory in front of their home fans at Emirates Stadium.

Lacroix’s own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Crystal Palace deep into stoppage time in the 95th minute.

Arsenal took the lead when Palace failed to clear Bukayo Saka’s corner. Lacroix knocked the ball over his line and shook his head in disbelief.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed down, and Adam Wharton’s free kick for Guehi to sweep it into the goal.

The penalty takers were perfect up until Lacroix’s effort. Arrizabalaga dove right and stopped it.

“We generated a lot (of chances). We should have scored many more goals than the one that we scored,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. “Overall, another victory, I’m really happy.”

