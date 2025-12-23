Neymar Undergoes Minor Left Knee Surgery, Hopes To Reach FIFA World Cup For Brazil

Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Neymar previously said he wanted to fix the pains that have sidelined him from several matches this year. The arthroscopy was performed by Rodrigo Lasmar, who also works with the Brazil squad. The procedure was minimally invasive and treated problems inside the joints.

Last weekend, the striker said during a music event in Sao Paulo, he still hoped to play in the World Cup and score in the final. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to pick Neymar.

“We will do the impossible to bring this cup to Brazil,” Neymar said. “In July, you can remind us of it. Hi, Ancelotti, help us out!”

Neymar has struggled to recover since he tore his ACL in October 2023 in World Cup qualifying. He returned to boyhood club Santos in January and played only 19 of the 38 rounds of Brazil's Serie A, which started in April. He scored eight goals. His goals in the final rounds helped Santos avoid relegation.

Earlier in December, Neymar helped Santos keep their spot in Brazil’s Serie A with a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro. After the win, Neymar confirmed that he will undergo the surgery.

Playing its last league match of the season, Santos, which achieved a global following with all-time great Pelé, avoided what would have been the club's second relegation in its history. Santos was relegated in 2023 for the first time, almost a year after the death of Pelé.