Arsenal Injury Woes Continue As Julian Nagelsmann Delivers An Update About Kai Havertz

Germany National Team coach Julian Nagelsmann recently shared an update about Arsenal player Kai Havertz. The German international has been out of the club and national team squad since picking up a knee injury in a training session following their match against Manchester United at the beginning of the season.

While giving an update on Jamal Musiala, Julian Nagelsmann also shed some light on how long it might take for the Arsenal star to make his return. The head coach shared, "Kai had a minor relapse, but overall he’s doing well. Jamal no longer has any major problems. But like Kai, he first needs to get back into rhythm with his club. They have until March to get fully fit, but they obviously need to stabilise now."

Arsenal's Last Update On Kai Havertz

Back in October, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about an update on the player. The Arsenal boss shared, "With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know, because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen. We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he’s progressing pretty well."

The former Chelsea player's fitness has been unstable since joining the Gunners. The player had previously missed the latter half of the 2024- 25 season due to a hamstring injury. Following his recovery, the German player joined his North London team for training at the beginning of the season. However, his current knee injury cropped up and dimmed his hopes for a smooth return.

Arsenal Injury Worries Deepen