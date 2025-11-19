Steve McClaren Resigns From Jamaican National Team Following Their World Cup Heartbreak

Steve McClaren resigned as the Jamaican National Team boss after his side failed to secure direct entry to the 2026 World Cup set to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In a post-match press conference, the former England coach announced his decision to step down from the job.

Steve McClaren took over as the Jamaican team manager last year and was tasked with guiding the national team to the major tournament in 2026. However, on November 18, Jamaica faced off against Curacao in their final qualifying game for the upcoming World Cup. The host side was, however, handed a heartbreak after they failed to get what they needed to qualify directly. The match ended with a 0-0 draw, resulting in Cucacao's historic qualification.

Following the match, the former English coach announced, "I have given everything I have to this job, to this role. Leading this team really has been one of the greatest honours of my career. But football is a results business, and tonight we've fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group."

He went on to say, "It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability, and make decisions in the best interest of the team, for them to go forward. After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as the head coach."

Former England Coach Wishes The Jamaican Team Well

The head coach shared that his decision comes from a place of respect for the team and that sometimes the best a leader can do is know when to step down.

He explained, "This decision comes from respect. Always the respect of the badge... And sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward. I want to take this moment to clearly thank the players. They will succeed in March. Thank you Jamaica, it has been an honour, one love to you all."

Curacao Creates History