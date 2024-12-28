'Unfortunately He Will Be Out': Arsenal Manager Arteta Opens Up On Extent Of Bukayo Saka's Injury

Arsenal are on a roll in the Premier League as they went up to second place in the League standings. Arsenal are now six points behind league leaders Liverpool and are looking to climb further up on the table. Arsenal did get a blow to their rise in the Premier League as star player Bukayo Saka picked up an injury which has put him out of action. It was revealed that Saka had torn his hamstring.

Now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the extent of Saka's injury.

Saka To Be Side Lined Following Hamstring Tear

Bukayo Saka is likely to be side lined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League with a 1-0 home win against Ipswich on Friday, its first game without Saka after the England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Bukayo Saka To Be Out For More Than 2 Months

Arteta had previously said the 23-year-old Saka would be sidelined for “many weeks,” but speaking after his side saw out a win that keeps the pressure on leader Liverpool, Arteta gave an even worse time frame.

“He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks,” Arteta said. “It will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say.”