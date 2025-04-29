Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Urges Fans to 'Feel The Conviction' Ahead of UEFA Champions League Semi-final vs PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent out a strong rallying cry to fans, asking them to bring some huge energy to the Emirates Stadium for their first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Arsenal vs PSG encounter is a highly anticipated one and Arteta, who is keen to bring the club their maiden Champions League success, called on fans to cheer the team extra loudly.

"I told them (the fans), and I’m not exaggerating, guys, bring your boots, shorts and shirts and let’s play every ball together. If we want to do something special, that place (the Emirates) has to be something special that we haven’t seen," Arteta said.

Arsenal are seen by many as the favourites to win not only the semi-final but also potentially the final too.

Arteta Excited Ahead of Must-win Clash

Arteta admitted he was looking forward to the game as he had a belief that the team would be able to give their very best.

"Go there with a conviction. Feel the conviction around, that is key. To create that energy, we are going to be much closer to winning the game. That’s what I feel in the team. That we are really looking forward to playing the game tomorrow and we’re going to give our very best to win the game."

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League were ended by Liverpool being crowned champions but continental success remains a possibility.

Gunners Set For Injury Boost

The side could well be boosted by the return of two players from injury - Ben White and Mikel Merino.

White's comeback would give Arteta some options at right-back, whereas Merino's form as a makeshift striker has been so good he could guarantee the team a few goals.

It is worth noting that the two teams faced off in the group stage as well, with Arsenal emerging 2-0 winners on that occasion.