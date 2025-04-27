Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions After 5-1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday (April 27) to win a record-equalling 20th first division title, the same as local rivals Manchester United.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and an own-goal from Destiny Udogie were enough to seal the game after Dominic Solanke had given the away side an improbable lead.

But the lead, which Spurs gained in the 12th minute, did not last long and Liverpool asserted their dominance on the match shortly thereafter.

Liverpool's Quickfire Response Nullifies Spurs

A lot of the pre-game talk was around Liverpool sealing the title, with fans heading to Anfield in a celebratory mood ahead of the match.

However, Solanke's shock opener led to a brief stunned silence - yet also served to motivate Liverpool to find another gear.

Diaz was the one who equallised, although it took a VAR review to confirm the goal in the first place.

But when Mac Allister's stunning effort from outside the box put the home side in front, there was no turning back and Liverpool fans could sense the title.

Gakpo put some daylight between the Reds and Spurs when he converted from close range after a corner.

Salah Seals The Deal

A comeback from Spurs always seemed unlikely but was possible given Liverpool only had a two-goal cushion.

Yet any hopes of a comeback were snuffed when Salah scored the team's fourth after a quick counter-attack - and the Egyptian forward celebrated in unique fashion.

An own goal from Udogie meant the result, which was already beyond all doubt, was to put to rest with 21 minutes to go.