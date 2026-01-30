Arsenal Prodigy Max Dowman Earns Messi Comparison After Signing Pre-Contract Agreement

Max Dowman, who became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League at the age of 15 this season, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal that will lead to him securing professional terms when he turns 17.

Arsenal announced the deal on Friday, and manager Mikel Arteta appeared to draw comparisons with Lionel Messi when asked if he had seen a youngster with such talent and a strong mentality.

“What he’s done with us at the age of 15, me personally I haven’t seen it before,” Arteta said. “Only with a guy that used to play in Barcelona, but not even that.

“He (Dowman) has a certain charisma as well and personality as well. He doesn’t get overwhelmed, whether it’s by the situation, the stadium, or the opponent. That’s a huge quality to have.”

Arteta was at Barcelona when Messi was coming through the ranks, though the Argentina great didn’t make his competitive debut for the Spanish team until he was 17.

Dowman was 15 years, 208 days when he came on as a substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Slavia Prague in November. No 15-year-old had previously played in Europe’s top club competition.

In August, he became the second-youngest player, behind Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri, to feature in the Premier League.

England internationals Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly are other players to have come through the Arsenal academy in recent years.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot,” Dowman said. “There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles, and Ethan, who all really inspire me.

“It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”