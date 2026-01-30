Al Kholood vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match In India?

Al Kholood will host Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr at Alinma Stadium, Buraidah city, Saudi Arabia, for their Saudi Pro League match on January 30, 2026. Al Nassr currently hold the third position with 40 points in the Saudi Pro League table and would be hoping for a win in their match against Al Kholood.

Notably, Al Nassr had gone on a four-match winless streak, including three consecutive defeats; however, Cristiano Ronaldo's side bounced back from the dip and responded with three consecutive wins, with just five points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

On the other hand, Al Kholood have been an all-or-nothing team so far in the Saudi Pro League. They have won five matches, lost 12 in the league so far, and are currently in the 14th spot with 15 points.

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr Live Streaming Details

When will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr be played?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Kholood and Al Nassr will be played on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Where will the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Kholood and Al Nassr take place?

The Saudi Pro League clash will be played at the Alinma Stadium, Buraidah City, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the clash between Al Kholood and Al Nassr start?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Kholood and Al Nassr is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr in India?

The live telecast of the clash between Al Kholood and Al Nassr can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network

Where can you watch the live-stream of the match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr in India?