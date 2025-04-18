Arsenal Set For Big Boost as UEFA Champions League-winning Forward Set for Injury Comeback Earlier Than Expected

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that his squad is set to be bolstered by the return from injury of a key forward.

Arteta revealed that Germany international Kai Havertz is set to make a comeback before expectations, in what is set to be a major boost for the Gunners.

"For the semi-finals? I think that is too close. But if I have to bet on him (being available) earlier than expected I would say yes," Arteta said.

This means that, should he regain full fitness, he may even be available for the team's UEFA Champions League final should they beat Paris Saint-Germain or PSG in the semi-final.

Why Havertz Is Set For Early Comeback

Arteta did not reveal how it is that the forward has been able to defy expectations and come back sooner than expected.

But the manager did reveal that he is working hard in the gym and holding off his comeback would be tough for too much longer.

"The way he works, every day he is in the gym, pushing everybody, and I don't think you can hold him back any longer."

Arsenal, it is worth noting, have made it as far as they have in Europe without the presence of their two main forwards - Gabriel Jesus has also been out with an injury and is only expected back in the next season.

Could Havertz Repeat UCL Heroics?

But the return of Havertz will be a boost for the simple reason that he has already won a Champions League trophy before.

Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2020-21 season.