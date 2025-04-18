Amid Carlo Ancelotti Uncertainty, Real Madrid Suffer Another Setback, Jurgen Klopp Not Ready To Take Over Real Madrid: Report

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the Real Madrid managerial job. Speculations became rife following Real Madrid's humiliating loss at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp Rumours Put To Bed

Ancelotti's current contract expires next year, but several reports claimed this could be the Italian's last season at the helm of Madrid. Now it has emerged, Jurgen Klopp's agent has refuted all the rumours regarding his potential move to Madrid. He told Sky Sports Germany, “Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. He’s fully focused and happy there."

Klopp left Liverpool last season and joined Red Bull as their Global Head Of Soccer. The German gaffer led Liverpool to several trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League. Klopp has been busy shuffling between all the Red Bull clubs. He has been vigorously involved with RB Leipzig following the removal of manager Marco Rose.

Madrid crashed out of the Champions League and are also in second position in the La Liga. They are four points adrift of table toppers Barcelona and cannot afford to make any more slip-ups as the Spanish top flight has entered its business end. They are also slated to face their archrivals in the Copa del Rey final and can still salvage their season with a silverware.