Arsenal vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Match In India?

Arsenal will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly match at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the Gunners' maiden match on their Asia tour.

Arsenal have already brought in four players in the summer, including Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Christian Norgaard in the transfer market and Mikel Arteta will have the opportunity to test his players for the first time.

Milan have been boosted by the addition of Luka Modric, and it remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid midfielder will play in the match. The game will kickoff at 5:00 PM IST.

Arsenal vs AC Milan Pre-season Friendly Match Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs AC Milan pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Arsenal and AC Milan will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will the Arsenal vs AC Milan pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Arsenal and AC Milan will take place at the Singapore National Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the pre-season match between Arsenal vs AC Milan in India?

The live telecast of the pre-season match between Arsenal and AC Milan won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the pre-season match between Arsenal vs AC Milan in India?

The live streaming of the pre-season match between Arsenal and AC Milan will be available on the official Arsenal app and website. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.