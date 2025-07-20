Manchester United To Hijack Viktor Gyokeres Deal from Arsenal? Report Makes Shocking Claim

Manchester United endured a difficult 2024-25 season, having finished 15th in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim's side also lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, ending their Champions League hopes.

Manchester United Closing In On A Deal For Viktor Gyokeres

Despite an underwhelming season, United managed to bring in Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a reported £62.5 million transfer fee, while a deal with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly been agreed. A striker has long been on United's list and the Red Devils have been linked with a number of players. Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres has been a long-term target for Ruben Amorim, but recent reports revealed that the striker is close to joining Arsenal.

But now, as per SIC Noticias, Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Gyokeres. The report states that the Portuguese club hasn't reached a consensus regarding a transfer fee with Arsenal and United's offer is very close to their demands.

United have had a good relationship with Sporting over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim all arrived at the club from Sporting, and they could certainly fancy sending another player to Old Trafford. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the next few days.

Marcus Rashford On The Verge Of Joining FC Barcelona On Loan

Marcus Rashford is also reportedly close to joining Barcelona on a loan deal. The English forward has fallen down in the pecking order and spent the second half at Aston Villa on loan. Barcelona failed to land Nico Williams, who went on to sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao, and the Catalans now want to bring in Rashford to strengthen their flanks.