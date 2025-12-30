Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

The race for the top spot in the Premier League has intensified as the top-placed Arsenal will face off against the number three-placed Aston Villa. Expect it to be a promising match-up, as two clubs who are in the top three positions are expected to light up the pitch in London, England.

Two Top Teams Collide As Arsenal Hosts Aston Villa In London

Arsenal is currently leading the EPL points table and will look to extend its lead in the race, keeping itself firm in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's side will be determined to score another victory, this time at home in front of the Gunners' faithful.

The Gunners are firm in the title race after positioning themselves in the top spot, and a victory will help extend their lead towards the EPL crown. Aside from that, Arsenal will look to display dominance against Aston Villa, the team which broke its winning streak.

Aston Villa will enter the Emirates Stadium in red-hot form and have won 11 consecutive matches across competitions. The record-setting win has helped them become a genuine contender for the title, given that they manage to continue their momentum in the competition.

A win could help Villa big-time as they can close in on the gap with Arsenal in the standings and also break the hearts of the Arsenal fans once again.

