Liverpool Sack Key Coaching Staff After Arne Slot And Virgil van Dijk's Set-Piece Concerns

Liverpool have made a decisive change in Arne Slot's backroom after the manager and team captain Virgil van Dijk publicly voiced their concerns over set-pieces. Notably, set pieces have become a recurring problem for the Reds this season, undermining their opponents and repeatedly handing them a route back into matches.

For the unversed, excluding penalties, no other side in the Premier League this season has conceded more goals from set-pieces than Liverpool's tally of 12 goals. Additionally, the Reds are averaging just 2.4 goals per 100 set pieces, a return bettered by every top-flight side except for Brentford.

Following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolves, skipper Virgil van Dijk shared that they needed to do better during set-pieces and defend better. Manager Arne Slot also echoed these sentiments during his post-match conference.

Liverpool's Crucial Decision Following These Comments

The club has now parted company with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs due to the team's poor record at dead-ball situations. While no specific reason was provided in the statement, one can only assume it is due to the team's below-par record this season.

The club statement explained, "Liverpool FC can confirm Aaron Briggs has departed his role as set-piece coach of the men’s first team. Having joined the club in July 2024, initially in the role of individual development coach, Briggs contributed to our Premier League title success last season as a member of Arne Slot’s backroom staff. He leaves with the appreciation and best wishes of everyone at the club."

Liverpool Would Hope For A Better 2026 Season