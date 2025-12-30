Updated 30 December 2025 at 19:33 IST
Liverpool Sack Key Coaching Staff After Arne Slot And Virgil van Dijk's Set-Piece Concerns
Following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolves, skipper Virgil van Dijk shared that his side needed to do better during set-pieces.
Liverpool have made a decisive change in Arne Slot's backroom after the manager and team captain Virgil van Dijk publicly voiced their concerns over set-pieces. Notably, set pieces have become a recurring problem for the Reds this season, undermining their opponents and repeatedly handing them a route back into matches.
For the unversed, excluding penalties, no other side in the Premier League this season has conceded more goals from set-pieces than Liverpool's tally of 12 goals. Additionally, the Reds are averaging just 2.4 goals per 100 set pieces, a return bettered by every top-flight side except for Brentford.
Liverpool's Crucial Decision Following These Comments
The club has now parted company with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs due to the team's poor record at dead-ball situations. While no specific reason was provided in the statement, one can only assume it is due to the team's below-par record this season.
The club statement explained, "Liverpool FC can confirm Aaron Briggs has departed his role as set-piece coach of the men’s first team. Having joined the club in July 2024, initially in the role of individual development coach, Briggs contributed to our Premier League title success last season as a member of Arne Slot’s backroom staff. He leaves with the appreciation and best wishes of everyone at the club."
Liverpool Would Hope For A Better 2026 Season
The Reds currently do not have an immediate replacement for Briggs lined up, as reported by Goal. Thus, the set-piece duties will temporarily be taken care of by one of the other Arne Slot's backroom staff. Liverpool is set to host Leeds at Anfield on January 1, 2026, and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.