Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Arsenal will seek to maintain their winning run when they host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are having a dream spell of form and have been in splendid form in both domestic and European fronts.

Arsenal showed their UCL ambitions by getting the better of Real Madrid in the quarter-final last season. But went on to lose to defending champions PSG in the last four. The additions of Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres have added more depth to their ranks.

A Champions League trophy has eluded them for a long time, and this will be a make-or-break season for Mikel Arteta. They also missed out on the Premier League title last season and cannot afford to repeat the same mistake.

Atletico lost to Liverpool with an injury-time goal but thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to bounce back from the loss.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will be played on Wednesday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will take place at Emirates Stadium, London.

At what time will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match in India?