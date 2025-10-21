Al-Nassr Head Coach Explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence From India Trip Ahead Of ACL 2 Clash vs FC Goa

Jorge Jesus, head coach of the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the SPL outfit's India trip.

The Al-Nassr head coach revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and would miss out on the upcoming AFC Champions League Two match against FC Goa.

Jorge Jesus Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Arrive In India

Al-Nassr have arrived in India as they touched down at the Manohar International Airport in Goa. The excitement is peaking ahead of the club's AFC Champions League 2 clash. However, fans who were eager to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in India were left disappointed as he did not travel with the team.

Head Coach Jorge Jesus revealed that Al-Nassr has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo whenever they play outside Riyadh. The Portuguese star will be preparing for the SPL club's upcoming game.

“Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We have decided to rest him when we play outside Saudi Arabia. Everyone wants to see and meet him, but we chose to keep him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game,” Jorge Jesus said while speaking to the reporters.

Al-Nassr's Peak Form A Tough Challenge For FC Goa

Al-Nassr's form has been nothing less than incredible in the AFC Champions League 2. The Saudi club is yet to concede a goal in the competition.

In the two games they have played, Al-Nassr sealed a 5-0 finish over Istiklol and then clinched a 2-0 triumph over Al-Zawraa. They are currently at the top of the group stage standings, and the undefeated streak positions them as the clear favourites for the upcoming ACL Two clash in Fatorda, Goa.

With Sadio Mané, Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez arriving in India, FC Goa will be put to the test against the Saudi football titans.