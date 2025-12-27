Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Arsenal players celebrate after winning in a penalty shootout in the League Cup quarter-final fixture against Crystal Palace | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal will take on Brighton Albion in their upcoming Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Saturday, December 27, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The match between Arsenal and Brighton Albion will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have played 20 times against each other, out of which Arsenal clinched nine wins, and Brighton sealed six games. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw.

Arsenal clinched three wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. Arsenal are coming into this match after sealing a win over Crystal Palace in the penalties in League Cup fixture on December 24. Arsenal hold the top spot in the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 39 points from 17 matches.

Brighton Albion have clinched just one win in their previous five matches and conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, the Sea Gulls shared points in two fixtures. Brighton are coming into this match after a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on December 20. Brighton hold the ninth place on the standings with 24 points from 17 matches.

Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 27.

Where will the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-2026 match?