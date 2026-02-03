Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Match Live in India?

Carabao Cup action returns to London as the Emirates Stadium plays host to a thrilling clash between Arsenal and Chelsea. The two Premier League titans from London would battle each other to secure a place in the next round. A win becomes crucial for both sides as it would decide their fate in the tournament.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been unbelievably dominant in domestic competitions and intend to move ahead with their attacking brilliance in the knockouts match-up. The Gunners have a strong chance to advance, given their recent form and ideal blend of seasoned superstars and young firepower.

Arsenal's attacking flair will be crucial for the team to overpower Chelsea in leg two of their semifinal fixture. The Gunners had won the previous leg by 3-2.

Chelsea has displayed resilience and has done a fair job while functioning under pressure. While their campaign has been inconsistent, it is the ultimate time for them to shine in the EFL Cup. The team's midfield creativity would be crucial to get a chance to exploit Arsenal's weakness.

Expect it to be a high-intensity battle as both teams have a point to prove. A win could majorly affect their campaign in the comestic cup competition. Both sides have a chance to get their hands on the Carabao silverware, and they would not let that slide.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

At what time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea is not available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match in India?