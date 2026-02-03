Marcus Rashford Rejects Manchester United Return Despite Renewed Interest From Old Trafford - Report

Marcus Rashford has reportedly made a decisive call on his immediate future, choosing to stay at Barcelona over returning to Manchester United after their renewed interest in this transfer window.

As per an exclusive report by Touchline, Marcus Rashford refused to return to Old Trafford due to the lack of belief in United's current project. Rashford believes his ambitions and interests are suited better elsewhere, the elsewhere being his current club, Barcelona.

The report suggested that Marcus Rashford is confident that he is a part of a project that can compete for the highest honours in Europe. Notably, his belief is rooted in both the club's current environment and Hansi Flick's leadership, as Rashford believes he is the right person to guide him to European glory.

Marcus Rashford Said No To Old Trafford's Rekindled Interest

Manchester United's interest in their former player resurfaced recently after the appointment of interim manager Michael Carrick. The interim manager was reportedly keen on bringing Rashford back to Old Trafford next season and had reportedly communicated the same with the player.

Carrick allegedly views Rashford as a central figure in rebuilding Manchester United's attacking identity. However, things did not go United's way, as from his point of view, the Red Devils' lack of clarity around their long-term project remained a concern for the former player.

As per the reports, Marcus Rashford is unwilling to step back from his current stable project at Barcelona.

Barcelona Remain In Position Of Strength

From a contractual point of view, Barcelona have the upper hand as they hold the purchase option in the loan deal made for the player with Manchester United. Should they choose to use that option, United would have no legal mechanism to stop that once the agreed €30 million fee is paid.