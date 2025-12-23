Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Match In India?

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, dribbles the ball during the Premier League fixture against Everton | Image: AP

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in their upcoming quarter-final fixture at the ongoing Carabao Cup 2025-2026, at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Wednesday, December 24.

The match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two teams have played each other 26 times, out of which the Gunners clinched 16 wins, while Crystal Palace sealed three games. Meanwhile, seven games ended in a draw. The last time Arsenal faced Crystal Palace was on October 26, when the Gunners clinched a 1-0 win.

Arsenal are at their top form in recent times, after having a great start to the season. The Gunners clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. Arsenal are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Everton on December 21. Arsenal hold the top spot in the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 39 points from 17 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Crystal Palace clinched two wins and conceded two defeats in their past five fixtures. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. The Eagles are coming into this match after a 4-1 defeat to Leeds in the Premier League on December 21. Crystal Palace hold the eighth place on the Premier League standings with 26 points from 17 matches.

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 24.

Where will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 will take place at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match start?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match?

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match will not be live televised in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-2026 match?