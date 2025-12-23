Updated 23 December 2025 at 16:03 IST
“We Are Focusing On Winning”: Viktor Gyokeres Expresses Optimism Over Arsenal’s Premier League Title Prospects
The Premier League has been a complicated affair for Arsenal in the recent past, as they had come close to winning the title in the past couple of seasons, before failing to convert the advantage.
Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table after their brilliant start to the 2025-26 season. While this would be the Gunners' third season to lead the Premier League table on Christmas, they have failed to convert the advantages in all previous occasions.
For the unversed, the Premier League has been a complicated affair for Arsenal in the recent past. The Gunners have come close to the title in the last couple of seasons but slipped at a crucial junction, allowing Manchester City and Liverpool to take the edge and eventually win the trophy. However, this year, the North London side looks to be confident about the title win.
Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres recently provided an insight into the collective mindset and the influence shaping performances by the Gunners and claimed that the squad feels optimistic about securing the title this season.
Viktor Gyokeres On Arsenal Midnset
Gyokeres shared that while the team is optimistic about winning, they are currently focusing on one game at a time instead of thinking about the end goals.
He shared, "We are all optimistic. I believe the team has a strong spirit and a positive atmosphere at the training ground. It is important to maintain that energy, keep doing the things that are working well, and continue improving together every day. Right now, we are focusing on winning the upcoming games rather than thinking too much about the end goals."
While praising manager Mikel Arteta, Gyokeres shared, "I think he is an excellent manager, especially in terms of our style of play. Equally important is his ability to understand the different personalities within the team and tailor his approach to each player. He excels at that. His determination and strong will to succeed inspire everyone."
Vikor Gyokeres's Season So Far
While there were signs that the player was settling in well at Emirates earlier this season, hurdles like a hamstring injury halted his momentum. The Swedish player had been quiet after returning from his injury, but showed his impact by scoring the only goal in Arsenal's clash against Everton to ensure his side's top finish on Christmas.
