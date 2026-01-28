Updated 28 January 2026 at 19:44 IST
Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Arsenal, unbeaten in seven UCL games, host debutants Kairat Almaty at the Emirates. The Gunners aim to extend dominance, while Kairat seek pride in a tough first-ever clash against the English giants.
UEFA Champions League action enters the final phase of fixtures, as the action returns to the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal FC hosts Kairat Almaty in a key fixture, and both sides will have a point to prove in the upcoming competition.
The Gunners are on a perfect record streak and want to continue their dominant reign in the competition by taking down their opposition. Kairat Almaty wants to make an impact in their debut UCL campaign by going toe-to-toe against one of the fiercest performers in the competition.
Arsenal has been in scintillating form, winning all seven of its UEFA Champions League matches so far. The Gunners are coming off a solid 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro as they continue their brilliant form in the game.
Kazakhstan-based Kairat Almaty are yet to make a notable impact in the UEFA Champions League. With four losses and a draw, the bottom-ranked side now faces a team which is at the top of the standings. FC Kairat will aim to put up a spirited performance when they lock horns with Arsenal for the first-time ever.
Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 28, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, London, England.
How To Watch The Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
