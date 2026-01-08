Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Arsenal to take on Liverpool in the Premier League | Image: AP

Arsenal will seek to extend their lead at the top when they take on Liverpool FC in a crucial Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Following Manchester City's draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal are now five points adrift of the runner-ups and can go eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's team.

Arsenal's long wait for a Premier League title has eluded them for a long time and Mikel Arteta's side is very close this time. The Gunners have shown title credentials with full authority and have lost just two matches so far, while drawing three matches.

On the other side, Liverpool have been flirting with the top four and have already lost six matches so far. Despite a string of defeats, the hierarchy has kept its trust in Arne Slot and the Reds are currently unbeaten in their last 7 EPL games. They will have a tough task to cut out against the North Londoners.

Arsenal vsLiverpool, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details



When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Friday, January 9.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?