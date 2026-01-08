Ruben Amorim Set for Immediate Return After Manchester United Sacking, Linked With European Heavyweight: Reports

Darren Fletcher guided Manchester United to a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League. This was United's first match since the departure of Ruben Amorim, who was sacked following his explosive press conference after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the top flight.

Ruben Amorim In Line To Land Lucrative Managerial Job

There were several reports that Amorim's sacking was not related to United's performances on the pitch, and the deteriorating relationship with the United hierarchy was believed to be key behind the decision. Just days after his Manchester United departure, Amorim has been linked with a return to Portugal. As per the Daily Mail, Amorim could be in line to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica.

Benfica have lost ground in the Liga Portugal title race and are already 10 points behind table toppers Porto. They defeated Estoril Praia in the last match, and Mourinho is under severe pressure to deliver. Benfica have also lost four matches in the Champions League and are languishing in 25th place.

Amorim led Sporting CP to two league titles, while he also lifted the Portuguese Super Cup with the club. Amorim also played for Benfica as a player, so managing the club would be an interesting prospect for him.

Ruben Amorim Sent A Stern Message After Leeds United Match

Reports suggested possible interference from Manchester United’s hierarchy after Amorim shifted from his usual three-man defence to a four-man setup. Following the Leeds United fixture, the Portuguese coach conveyed a subtle but firm message, making it clear that he would resist external pressure and had no intention of stepping down.

