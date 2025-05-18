Arsenal vs Newcastle: Declan Rice Stunner Confirms UEFA Champions League Qualification For Gunners, Runners-up Premier League Finish All But Done

Arsenal ensured their qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League by beating Newcastle United in a tightly contested Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (May 18).

A Declan Rice goal in the second half was enough to ensure the home side took home all three points - and also all but confirmed their status as league runners-up.

Only Manchester City can match their points tally, and potentially leapfrog them in the table by getting a better goal difference.

They are now the second English team to confirm their UCL qualification after league champions Liverpool, with 3 more spots still up for grabs.

Rice Makes The Difference

It was a scrappy game between two sides that were in many ways equally matched on the day, and it did look like heading for a very different result.

Arsenal had to weather Newcastle's early onslaught and were somewhat lucky to head into the break with the game still goalless.

The defining moment came in the 55th minute, when Rice powered home a thunderbolt of a finish from just outside the penalty box.

It was the ninth goal of the season for the Englishman, who is having his most productive season in terms of goals scored.

Arsenal then had to oversee more concerted efforts from Newcastle but hung on for all three points in the end.

Newcastle's UCL Hopes Still Alive

The Magpies will feel hard done by given the margin of the loss, and the fact that they could have been in second if they beat Arsenal.

However, their hopes of making it to the Champions League are still very much in their hands - a win in their last game of the season guarantees it.