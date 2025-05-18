Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah Cheekily Invites Kevin De Bruyne To Join The Merseyside Club: 'He Was Great For The League'

Star Liverpool attacker Mohammed Salah savagely asked Manchester City and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to join the Reds in the upcoming season.

Few months back, the Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne announced that he will be leaving his current club after the end of the ongoing season. The Belgian stayed at the Etihad Stadium for a record 10 years. He will leave the ten-time League champions after his existing contract expires.

Mohammed Salah Asks Kevin De Bruyne To Join Liverpool

Last month, Sky Sports reported that Napoli were in talks to bring the Belgian midfielder to Serie A. The 33-year-old has also received plenty of offers from Major League Soccer club, where he will get an opportunity to play against the football legend Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mohammed Salah congratulated De Bruyne for having a stunning football career. The Egyptian added that the City legend did a phenomenal job at his current club.

Salah also cheekily asked Kevin De Bruyne to join Liverpool after the end of the ongoing season, saying that the Reds have a space for him.

"I want to tell him congratulations for your career. He’s done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league. I really wish him the best… and we have a space for him," Mohamed Salah said as quoted by Goal.com.

Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up On His Future

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne also broke his silence on his future, saying that the decision will be very complex since he has young kids.

"I don't know [whether I'll stay in the Premier League], it depends on what comes. Like I said to my Belgium colleagues, I have a family. I have young kids I have to take care of, it's a decision that has to suit all of us, not just me. When I'm 20 years old and all by myself, I can make a decision, that is very easy. But now it's a bit more complex. Of course. [You can expect to hear a decision] whenever I'm ready to make one. As long as I don't know, I can't tell you anything," De Bruyne said.

Earlier on Saturday, May 17th, Manchester City conceded a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London.