Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium | Image: AP

Today's highly anticipated clash between Tottenham and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium promises to be an exciting battle. With Tottenham's recent form showing a mix of wins and draws, they are keen to prove themselves against Arsenal, who have been dominating with several victories. As the teams take the field, the spotlight is on each side's strategies and standout players. This match is poised to be a thrilling encounter with both teams aiming for victory and points to boost their rankings.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming, Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming take place?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming take place?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1)

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming via Peacock. The match will kick off at 09:00 AM ET on Sunday, April 28th.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will kick off at April 28th, from 2:00 PM BST.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off at April 28th from 11:00 AM AEST.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard