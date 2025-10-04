Arsenal vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will lock horns with West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, October 4.

The match between Arsenal and West Ham is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Arsenal and West Ham have played 30 times so far, but it's the Gunners who have an edge over their opponents. Out of 30 times, Arsenal clinched 21 wins and West Ham sealed 5 victories. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw.

Arsenal have displayed a stunning performance at the start of the ongoing 2025-2026 season. The Gunners are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. The London-based club are coming into this match after clinching a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) fixture. Arsenal hold the fourth place in the Premier League standings with 13 points after playing six matches.

On the other hand, West Ham United had a disappointing run in their previous five fixtures, clinching only one win. Currently, West Ham are standing in 19th place on the Premier League table with just four points. West Ham are coming into this game after sealing a 1-1 draw against Everton.

