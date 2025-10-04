AI To Play Big Role In FIFA World Cup 2026's Official Match Ball, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Path-Breaking Trionda

FIFA revealed the match ball that will be used for the upcoming 2026 edition of the World Cup. The marquee tournament will be played in USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer. The match ball that will be used for the biggest event in the world of football has been named Trionda. Tri stands for the three host nations, blue for USA, red for Canada, and green for Mexico—and Onda, the Spanish word for wave or vibe.

Here's A List Of Balls Used In Every Edition Of FIFA World Cup

T-model: 1930, Uruguay

1930, Uruguay Federale 102: 1934, Italy

1934, Italy Allen: 1938, France

1938, France Superball Duplo T: 1950, Brazil

1950, Brazil Swiss World Champion: 1954, Switzerland

1954, Switzerland Top Star: 1958, Sweden

1958, Sweden Mr Crack: 1962, Chile

1962, Chile Challenge 4-Star: 1966, England

1966, England Telstar: 1970, Mexico

1970, Mexico Telstar Durlast: 1974, West Germany

1974, West Germany Tango Durlast: 1978, Argentina

1978, Argentina Tango España: 1982, Spain

1982, Spain Azteca: 1986, Mexico

1986, Mexico Etrusco Unico: 1990, Italy

1990, Italy Questra: 1994, USA

1994, USA Tricolore: 1998, France

1998, France Fevernova: 2002, Korea/Japan

2002, Korea/Japan Teamgeist: 2006, Germany

2006, Germany Jabulani: 2010, South Africa

2010, South Africa Brazuca: 2014, Brazil

2014, Brazil Telstar 18: 2018, Russia

2018, Russia Al Rihla and Al Hilm: 2022, Qatar

2022, Qatar Trionda: 2026, USA/Canada/Mexico

Dissecting The Design And Features

The TRIONDA has been manufactured by Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970s. The ball has a four-panel construction, the lowest panel count in World Cup history. This will allow the TRIONDA to have a smoother flight and improved aerodynamics. The Al Rihla, which was used in the 2022 World Cup, had a total of 20 geometric panels.

The ball has also been designed keeping in mind the different climate that it will face across 16 host cities, from Vancouver, Canada at one end to Mexico City at the other. The TRIONDA is also being looked at as the brightest World Cup ball ever.

The Artificial Intelligence Enhancements

"Trionda footballs carry the latest evolution of Adidas Connected Ball Technology in the form of an innovative new side-mounted chip system. The 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor chip now sits inside a specially created layer in one of the four panels, rather than as a centre-mounted system held in place by a suspension system," read a statement from FIFA.