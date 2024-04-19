Advertisement

Bastian Schweinsteiger has expressed the same feelings as Cristiano Ronaldo about Manchester United's facilities, admitting that they needed to be rebuilt during his time there and that they weren't up to current standards.

In a conversation with Gary Neville on Stick to Football on The Overlap, Schweinsteiger extolled the virtues of the club's members, calling them wonderful and polite. Although he expressed his affection for the stadium, he was open about the training ground's shortcomings and emphasised the need for better facilities. Bastian Schweinsteiger said:

“So, (the) people, amazing. How polite and everything. That was fantastic. The stadium? Walking on the pitch, nothing better than that. (But the) facilities? Actually a little bit like, not as modern as I expected, to be honest. I think they are rebuilding it.”

Before being sidelined by Jose Mourinho, Schweinsteiger played in 35 Manchester United games. Schweinsteiger trained with the U16s after the manager decided not to include him in the squad, indicating that Mourinho did not want to keep the German midfielder in the starting lineup.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United’s poor infrastructure?

Cristiano Ronaldo let it all hang out in an intense interview with Piers Morgan, criticising both Manchester United and the Glazers. He said that nothing had changed at the training ground or improved since his departure from the team in 2009.

“Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate – lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot. I thought I would see other things; technologies and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22, and 23 years old. It really surprised me. Since (Sir Alex) Ferguson left, I haven't seen an evolution at the club. Progress is zero. You have to tear it down and rebuild it.” “The owners of the club, listen, the Glazers, they don't care about the club - I mean professional sport. As you know Manchester (United) is a marketing club, they will get its money from the marketing. The sports, they don't really care in my opinion.”