'As I Say So Many Times...': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Al Nassr Future After 4-0 Win Against Al Hazem
Al Nassr hosted Al Hazem at the Al Awwal Park for their Saudi Pro League clash on February 22, 2026, with the hosts beating the visitors by 4-0.
Al Nassr hosted Al Hazem at the Al Awwal Park for their Saudi Pro League clash on February 22, 2026, with the hosts beating the visitors by 4-0. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals, while Kingsley Coleman and Angelo Gabriel got one goal each to seal Al Nassr's victory.
Following the match, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the speculations regarding his future at Al Nassr. For the unversed, the player went on a strike and decided to sit out on a few matches as a protest to the lack of investment in the club by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
The strike sparked wide speculations regarding Ronaldo's future at the Saudi club, with many claiming that the player might choose to leave the club in the summer transfer window. However, following the dominant win against Al Hazem, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the rumors regarding his future and assured the Al Nassr fans.
Cristiano Ronaldo On His Al Nassr Future After The Strike
Cristiano Ronaldo returned for Al Nassr's clash against Al-Fateh last week and again featured for the match against Al Hazem. Following the match, he stressed that he would remain in Saudi Arabia and has no intention to leave.
Ronaldo told the reporters, "I'm very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that welcomed me, my family, and my friends very well. I’m happy here. I want to continue here."
He further added, "And the most important thing it’s we keep pushing. We are there at the top. Our job is to win, make pressure on our title rivals, and let’s see. We are on track. We’re back, we are good, we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let’s see what’s going to happen."
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Frustrated With PIF's Lack Of Investments
Midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem was the only addition to Al-Nassr during the winter transfer window, despite the calls for reinforcements from manager Jorge Jesus. Additionally, some reports even suggested that the Portuguese player was also frustrated with Karim Benzema's transfer to rivals Al Hilal.
