'If Not, Go...': Mikel Arteta Warns Arsenal Stars As Premier League Title Pressure Heats Up Ahead Of North London Derby

Arsenal will travel to Tottenham for their Premier League clash on February 22, 2026, after they blew up their 2-0 lead against Wolves to draw 2-2 earlier this week. The match against Wolves was an opportunity for the Gunners to extend their lead to seven points over City; however, they had to settle for sharing the points, leaving a two-point gap between the two sides after City's recent win.

The match against Tottenham will be a crucial one for the Gunners as they will be able to reclaim their five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Following their draw against Wolves, Arsenal faced some accusations, calling them 'bottlers' for failing to capitalize on the lead over City.

Meanwhile, ahead of the North London Derby, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about whether the players were okay to deal with the outside pressure and noise. To this, the manager remarked that if they are not ready to face the noise, then they should consider a different club.

Mikel Arteta On Outside Noise Faced By Arsenal

Arteta believes that the pressure and noise regarding their performance is to be expected; however, if the players are not ready to face the music, then they should consider moving to a different club.

Mikel Arteta shared, "You ask them the question: do you want to be part of the noise? Or not? If not, go and do something else, be part of a different club. And everybody has been demanding for 10 years, 15 years that we need to go back there [fighting for the title], and now we are there. And now what? You don't want noise?"

He further added, "Noise is part of it, and the bullets are part of that, and we try to deal with it in the right way and achieve what we are looking for."

Arsenal Will Face Tottenham Next