AS Monaco vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
AS Monaco face PSG in a Champions League knockout clash. Monaco enter with mixed form but home confidence, while defending champs PSG, led by Mbappé, aim to assert dominance despite recent vulnerabilities.
UEFA Champions League action is all set to shake up Monaco, France, as an all-French Clash is set to happen. AS Monaco will host reigning champions PSG in the knockout play-off first leg. Both sides would be keen to secure early momentum and establish dominance in the competition. Expect some high drama as well.
AS Monaco have narrowly made it to the knockouts phase after coming through a mixed campaign in the competition. Despite some inconsistency issues, they have displayed resilience in the competition, making it to the playoffs.
Les Monegasques would be confident as they are coming off a victory against Paris Saint-Germain in La Liga in November 2025.
Defending champions PSG have displayed vulnerability, but they are definitely the favourites heading into the competition. Paris Saint-Germain are coming off a 1-1 draw over Newcastle, and Luis Enrique's side possesses solid talent in the roster.
PSG's depth would be crucial against Monaco as they are looking to reinforce their status as one of the most elite football forces in Europe.
AS Monaco vs PSG, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at Stade Louis II, Monaco, France.
How To Watch The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the AS Monaco vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
