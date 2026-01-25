AS Roma vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

AC Milan's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Bologna | Image: AP

AC Milan will try to reduce their gap with table-toppers Inter Milan when they take on AS Roma in a Serie A fixture. A number of draws in the Italian top tier dealt a severe blow to their Serie A title challenge, but they can still mount a comeback.

Milan have been the team to beat this season and under Max Allegri, they have been pretty consistent this term. Apart from Santiago Gimenez, the Milan coach has a fit squad to choose from. On the other side, Roma are also chasing a Champions League berth and a win against Milan would further ease their situation.

Donyell Malen had an immediate impact after arriving from Aston Villa on a loan deal and scored on his Serie A debut against Torino. He is expected to keep his place in the side.

AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A Live Streaming Details

When will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

Advertisement

The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, January 26.

Where will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

Advertisement

The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

What time will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?