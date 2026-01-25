Updated 25 January 2026 at 21:38 IST
AS Roma vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?
AC Milan will take on AS Roma in order to close the gap with Inter Milan in the Serie A. Get all telecast details here.
AC Milan will try to reduce their gap with table-toppers Inter Milan when they take on AS Roma in a Serie A fixture. A number of draws in the Italian top tier dealt a severe blow to their Serie A title challenge, but they can still mount a comeback.
Milan have been the team to beat this season and under Max Allegri, they have been pretty consistent this term. Apart from Santiago Gimenez, the Milan coach has a fit squad to choose from. On the other side, Roma are also chasing a Champions League berth and a win against Milan would further ease their situation.
Donyell Malen had an immediate impact after arriving from Aston Villa on a loan deal and scored on his Serie A debut against Torino. He is expected to keep his place in the side.
AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A Live Streaming Details
When will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?
The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, January 26.
Where will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?
The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.
What time will the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?
The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?
The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?
The AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live-streamed in India.
