Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Despite enjoying a seven-point lead in the Premier League table, Arsenal have failed to take advantage of the recent wobbling form of Manchester City and Aston Villa. The Gunners were restricted to two consecutive 0-0 draws in the Premier League in their last two league fixtures.

An impressive 3-1 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League ensured a top-two spot in the UCL table; however, Mikel Arteta's side haven't always been at their best after the European games so far this season. They have drawn three of their subsequent fixtures and had to rely on a stoppage-time own goal to beat bottom-side Wolves in the Premier League in recent times.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's Manchester United will have a spring in their step after last week's 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City. United would hope for a win against the Gunners to make a proper late push for the Champions League places.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Arsenal and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Where will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United take place?

The Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Premier League clash start?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United in India?