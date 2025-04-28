Aston Villa's On-loan Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Set to Miss Remainder of 2024-25 Season - Reports

Marcus Rashford, who has been in decent form while on loan to Aston Villa from Manchester United, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a hamstring injury.

News of his knock has been made public after Villa's loss in the FA Cup semi-final to Crystal Palace, but manager Unai Emery only said that he will not be available for ‘some weeks’.

"We are going to try to test him (Rashford) each match, how he’s progressing, but at the beginning, he’s injured, and probably for some weeks he can not be available," Emery said.

But news reports now indicate he will miss the rest of the season due to the knock.

Rashford's Form at Villa

The English forward has scored 4 goals in 17 matches that he has played for Villa so far this season.

And while that might not seem like a substantial number, it has also come at a time when his overall play has noticeably improved.

He had also usurped fellow English international Ollie Watkins to become Villa's first-choice striker in recent times.

It's worth noting that Villa have an option to make his move permanent at a price of around £40 million, but that may be complicated now due to his injury.

Can He Rejoin United?

Yet the chance to get a fresh start at United under Ruben Amorim hasn't been completely ruled out either.

"All the players that are on loan, they will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. Yeah, of course (I am pleased about their form)," Amorim said last week.

Rashford, it is worth noting, is a boyhood Manchester United fan and came through the ranks as a youngster.