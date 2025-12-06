Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Arsenal will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they take on Aston Villa on Saturday. The Gunners are five points clear at the top and will further get a cushion if they manage to beat Villa in the English top flight.

Arsenal have lost just once since August and can further prove their title credentials with a statement win over Unai Emery's side. Mikel Arteta has a number of players on the sidelines, but he does have adequate squad depth to get the better of his opponent.

Villa played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in January, which proved to be a severe dent in their title charge. Villa are 3rd in the EPL currently and can close in on the league leaders with a win.

Advertisement

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 6.

Advertisement

Where will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place at Villa Park, England.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?