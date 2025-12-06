Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi To Face Off One Final Time? Here's How Argentina Can Face Portugal In World Cup 2026 Knockouts

42 teams have learnt their opponents as the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was made on Friday. Both Portugal and Argentina have been handed comparatively easy groups, and it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo go on to lift the ultimate prize on US soil.

Lionel Messi Likely To Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina defeated France in Qatar to lift their 3rd World Cup title, but Messi's availability to feature in his 6th World Cup remains uncertain. The Inter Miami star is currently busy with preparation for the MLS Cup final and could lift his maiden MLS title if they beat Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps.

On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr haven't lost a match in the Saudi Pro League, while they are also in contention for the AFC Champions League Two title. Ronaldo has already confirmed this will be his last World Cup, and he and Messi could become the first players to achieve this feat.

How Argentina And Portugal Can Meet In FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal didn't face Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, but there is a possibility they might come face-to-face in the knockouts. If they win their groups, they might come face-to-face in the quarterfinals should they win their Round of 32 and Round of 16 ties, respectively.

Morocco inflicted a shocking loss on Portugal in the quarterfinal, while Argentina beat the Netherlands in penalties. Since Brazil’s back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962, no nation has managed to defend the World Cup title. Only eight countries have lifted soccer’s greatest prize so far. Brazil top the list with five World Cups, with Italy claiming four championships and Uruguay securing two, among others.

