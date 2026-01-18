Updated 18 January 2026 at 17:47 IST
Aston Villa vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Aston Villa will host Everton in a Premier League clash at Villa Park, Birmingham, on January 18, 2026.
Aston Villa will look to keep their Premier League title aspirations alive as they host Everton, a team that recently lost its momentum, at Villa Park on January 18, 2026.
Aston Villa are currently seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have the chance to reduce the gap to four points if they manage to secure a win against Everton. Notably, Villa had drawn 0-0 against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture but secured a 2-1 victory against Tottenham in the FA Cup.
Everton, on the other hand, finished 2025 eighth in the League table. However, an underwhelming week of home games in 2026 with defeats by Brentford and Sunderland in the FA Cup and a draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolves led to simmering frustrations at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Aston Villa vs Everton Live Streaming Details:
When will the Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League match take place?
The fixture between Aston Villa and Everton will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Where will the match between Aston Villa and Everton take place?
The Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Everton will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham.
What time will the match between Aston Villa and Everton start?
The Premier League fixture is scheduled to start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Premier League Fixture in India?
The match between Aston Villa and Everton can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa and Everton Clash in India?
The Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
